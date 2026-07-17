Headmistress brandishes knife, cleaver in UP school; suspended

18:00

File image

A government primary school headmistress on Friday allegedly brandished a knife and a cleaver on school premises in Kaushambhi district, prompting her suspension after an inquiry, officials said.



The incident was reported from the primary school in Lukiya Dorma village under Kada block, where acting headmistress Shikha Singh allegedly brought the sharp objects to the school.



District Basic Siksha Adhikari (BSA) Kamlendra Kushwaha said that Block Education Officer Neeraj Umrao was directed to inquire into the matter after a video of the teacher holding the knife and a cleaver surfaced online.



"The female teacher has been put under suspension, and an FIR has also been registered against her, " said the BSA.



Umrao said he received information in the morning that the headmistress had come to school carrying a knife and a cleaver. He added that some parents also complained over the phone that she had allegedly brandished the weapons at them on the way to the school.



He said statements of other school staff were recorded and a basic report was submitted to the BSA for further action. -- PTI