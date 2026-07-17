France to permanently close consulate in Karachi: French envoy

23:26

File image/Reuters





Speaking at a function in Karachi to celebrate the French National Day on Thursday night, French Consul General Alexis Chahtahtinsky said that France will maintain its ties with Pakistan through its embassy in the national capital, Islamabad.





"We shall continue deepening our relationship with Pakistan, primarily through our Embassy in Islamabad," he said.





The French government took the decision to permanently close its consulate in Pakistan's largest city due to budgetary reasons. The decision was also a part of an overall policy to make the French presence thinner and leaner, not just in Pakistan but across foreign countries, he said.





Chahtahtinsky said that the Pakistan-France Business Alliance and the famous Alliance Francaise (French Cultural Centre) will continue to play their full role in promoting the French language and culture in the "vibrant city".





The Alliance Francaise has remained a vibrant part of the city's cultural scene. -- PTI

France will permanently close its consulate in Pakistan's Karachi city due to budgetary reasons and as part of a broader policy to reduce its global presence, the French envoy has said.