Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

France to permanently close consulate in Karachi: French envoy

Fri, 17 July 2026
Share:
23:26
File image/Reuters
File image/Reuters
France will permanently close its consulate in Pakistan's Karachi city due to budgetary reasons and as part of a broader policy to reduce its global presence, the French envoy has said.

Speaking at a function in Karachi to celebrate the French National Day on Thursday night, French Consul General Alexis Chahtahtinsky said that France will maintain its ties with Pakistan through its embassy in the national capital, Islamabad.

"We shall continue deepening our relationship with Pakistan, primarily through our Embassy in Islamabad," he said.

The French government took the decision to permanently close its consulate in Pakistan's largest city due to budgetary reasons. The decision was also a part of an overall policy to make the French presence thinner and leaner, not just in Pakistan but across foreign countries, he said.

Chahtahtinsky said that the Pakistan-France Business Alliance and the famous Alliance Francaise (French Cultural Centre) will continue to play their full role in promoting the French language and culture in the "vibrant city".

The Alliance Francaise has remained a vibrant part of the city's cultural scene. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Man killed, 3 SOG jawans hurt after firing in J-K's Bhaderwah
LIVE! Man killed, 3 SOG jawans hurt after firing in J-K's Bhaderwah

RIL beats estimates with record quarterly EBITDA
RIL beats estimates with record quarterly EBITDA

Reliance Industries Ltd reported a 22 per cent year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit for the June quarter, primarily because the previous year's earnings were inflated by a one-time gain from the sale of its stake in Asian Paints.

Legendary All-Rounder Sir Garfield Sobers Passes Into The Ages
Legendary All-Rounder Sir Garfield Sobers Passes Into The Ages

Sir Garfield Sobers, one of the greatest all-rounders in cricket history and a former West Indies captain, died in Bridgetown, Barbados, on Friday at the age of 89.

IRS officer's daughter murder: Delhi police file chargesheet
IRS officer's daughter murder: Delhi police file chargesheet

The Delhi police filed a 973-page chargesheet in a city court against Rahul Meena, the former domestic help accused in the rape and killing of the 22-year-old daughter of a senior IRS officer, officials said on Friday.

UP headmistress suspended for brandishing knife at school
UP headmistress suspended for brandishing knife at school

A government primary school headmistress in Kaushambi, Uttar Pradesh, was suspended and an FIR registered against her after she allegedly brandished a knife and cleaver on school premises. The incident, which was captured on video, led...