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FIR registered over hoax bomb threat to Bengaluru-Ahmedabad IndiGo flight

Fri, 17 July 2026
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An FIR was registered on Friday after a hoax bomb threat was received aboard a Bengaluru-Ahmedabad IndiGo flight shortly before its scheduled departure from the Kempegowda International Airport here, police said.

The incident occurred on IndiGo flight 6E-6423, which was scheduled to depart from Bengaluru at 8 pm on July 16, they said.

According to the police, a handwritten note stating, "Don't go. Bomb Hai! Please," was found by a crew member inside the forward lavatory at around 7.35 pm.

Following the discovery, standard operating procedures were immediately initiated and a thorough security check of the aircraft was carried out. However, no suspicious object was found.

In its complaint lodged at the KIAL Airport police station, the airline said the threat caused significant disruption and raised concerns over the safety of passengers, crew and the airline.

"We request your assistance in investigating this incident and conducting a thorough investigation to identify the person responsible and take appropriate legal action," the complaint said.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered and an investigation is underway to identify the person responsible and ascertain the motive behind the hoax threat, a senior police officer said. PTI

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