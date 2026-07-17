FIFA World Cup: Bengaluru eateries to remain open till 3:30 AM for finale match

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With football fans set to stay up late for the FIFA World Cup 2026, the Bengaluru City Police has extended the operating hours of hotels, restaurants and bars on selected match days.



The order was issued by Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh, following a request from the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI), which had sought longer food service hours to allow fans to watch the late-night matches.



According to the order, hotels and restaurants within the Bengaluru City Police Commissionerate limits will be allowed to serve food till 3:00 AM on July 19. For the FIFA World Cup third-place playoff, scheduled at 2:30 AM IST on July 19, food service will be allowed till 5:00 AM.



For the FIFA World Cup final, scheduled at 12:30 AM IST on July 20, hotels and restaurants can remain open till 3:30 AM.



The order also allows bars to serve customers till 1:00 AM on July 19 and till 3:30 AM on July 20 for the World Cup final. -- ANI