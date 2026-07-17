Fake call centre targeting Americans busted in Lucknow, seven arrested

17:40

A fraud call centre allegedly targeting citizens of the United States was busted from a residential apartment in a posh Lucknow neighbourhood on Friday, with seven people arrested and a large quantity of electronic devices seized, police said.



The fresh illegal call centre was being operated from an apartment in the Omaxe R-2 Residential Complex in Gomti Nagar Extension, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber Crime) Anil Yadav said at a press conference.



The Lucknow Police Crime Branch executed the action as part of 'Operation Cy-Vajra', a statewide anti-cybercrime campaign, he said.



"The accused were running an organised international cyber fraud racket using internet-based calling platforms and other technological tools to target foreign nationals, particularly citizens of the United States," Yadav said.



He said seven accused were arrested and a case was registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act.



According to the DCP, the gang allegedly used Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) calling systems, specialised calling software, laptops, iPhones and high-speed internet to contact victims. -- PTI