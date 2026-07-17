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Ex-Law minister Ashwani Kumar meets Sonam Wangchuk

Fri, 17 July 2026
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Former Union Law Minister Ashwani Kumar on Friday met Sonam Wangchuk and requested him to preserve his health and life by ending his fast.

In a statement, Kumar said the lives of conscientious dissenters should be prized and not compromised, as he lauded Wangchuk for having fought for public causes dear to him.

"In any responsive and dignitarian democracy, the lives of conscientious dissenters should be prized and not compromised for any reason.

"This has been our tradition and there have been several occasions when political leadership has risen to the occasion to ensure that precious Indian lives are not lost," the former minister for Law and Justice said in a statement.

He said Wangchuk has fought for public causes dear to him, saying, "the nation prays for his good health and long life in the service of these causes."

"I would appeal to him to end his fast now, having made his point, and hope that Government will suitably facilitate the ending of the fast," Ashwani Kumar said. -- PTI

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