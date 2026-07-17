Deve Gowda's wife undergoes respiratory treatment at hospital in Bengaluru

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Janata Dal-Secular supremo H D Deve Gowda with his wife Chennamma/File image

Janata Dal-Secular supremo H D Deve Gowda's wife Chennamma, continues to undergo treatment for respiratory illness at a private hospital here.



Chennamma, who is in her late 80s, was admitted to the city's Manipal Hospital with chest congestion on Wednesday night.



"Ms Chennamma Deve Gowda continues to be admitted at Manipal Hospital Old Airport Road. Her blood pressure, pulse, and other vital parameters are within normal limits. However, her respiratory treatment is ongoing at this time. She is being treated under a multidisciplinary team led by Dr. Satyanarayana Mysore and Dr. Sunil Karanth," the hospital said in a statement.



Gowda, his son and Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy and other family members visited the hospital on Friday. -- PTI