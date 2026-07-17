Cong's Pawan Khera meets Wangchuk

11:02

Congress leader Pawan Khera on Friday met activist Sonam Wangchuk and other members of the Cockroach Janata Party protesting at Jantar Mantar here over alleged paper leaks, and expressed solidarity with them.



The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) has been holding a protest for over 25 days demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination.



Wangchuk joined the agitation on June 28 and has been on an indefinite fast since then.



The Congress has already urged Wangchuk to end his hunger fast and said they were concerned about his health.



The visit comes a day after former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Samajwadi Party leader Dimple Yadav met Wangchuk and others at Jantar Mantar.



Yadav had urged the Centre to initiate dialogue with Wangchuk and address the demands raised by the CJP and accused the BJP-led Union government of remaining unmoved despite the ongoing hunger strike, and student deaths related to the alleged NEET paper leak.



Congress general secretary K C Venugopal had on Thursday said the party has been making the demand for Pradhan's resignation for over a month.



"We share the anguish and outrage that Shri Wangchuk ji feels, especially due to the lack of accountability within the Modi Government - for the collapse of the examination system in particular.



"In view of his health condition, we appeal to Shri Wangchuk to end his fast. His concerns are our concerns and that of other Opposition parties as well. Rest assured, we will continue to confront the Modi government and demand the Education Minister's resignation," Venugopal had said on X. PTI