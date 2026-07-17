Cong MP Manish Tewari briefly interacts with Modi after Chandigarh event

23:08

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister JP Nadda (centre) and Congress MP Manish Tewari (r)/Photo/ANI





Union Minister JP Nadda was also part of the conversation.



Earlier in the day, addressing a public gathering, the Prime Minister said Chandigarh's development benefits not only the Union Territory but also neighbouring states, as he inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple projects worth over Rs 4,700 crore spanning healthcare, education and road infrastructure.



He described Chandigarh as a model of planned development and said the NDA government has consistently prioritised its growth.



"Coming among all of you today fills my heart with a unique sense of joy. Chandigarh is not just a city; it has been a model of development for India. Chandigarh is known for its planned development, for a better lifestyle, better medical facilities, and along with all this, Chandigarh's identity is the blessings of Maa Chandika," Modi said. -- ANI

Congress MP Manish Tewari briefly interacted with Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the Chandigarh programme, where PM Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth over Rs 4,700 crore.The Chandigarh MP was seen interacting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the stage after the event concluded.