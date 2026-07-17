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China rejects Trump's 'election interference' claim

Fri, 17 July 2026
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China on Friday denied President Donald Trump's accusation that Beijing interfered in the 2020 US election, saying it has never meddled in American elections and has no interest in doing so.

Speaking after Trump repeated the allegation in a national address on Thursday while again questioning the 2020 election results, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian dismissed the claims as "entirely fabricated" and intended to smear China.

"We have no interest in interfering in US elections and have never done so," Lin said during a regular briefing in Beijing. He urged Washington to stop making what he called "groundless accusations" against China.

Asked whether the dispute could affect Chinese President Xi Jinping's expected visit to the United States in September, Lin said the US should "stop making an issue of China in its elections" and instead take steps that would help improve bilateral relations.

Trump visited Beijing in mid-May for talks with Xi, after which both sides said they had agreed on a new framework for managing China-US relations. Trump later invited Xi to visit the United States in September, and Beijing has confirmed that Xi accepted the invitation. -- Agencies

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