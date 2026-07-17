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Badrinath donation theft: Temple ex-officer arrested by SIT

Fri, 17 July 2026
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19:12
File image of Badrinath Temple in Uttarakhand./ANI Photo
File image of Badrinath Temple in Uttarakhand./ANI Photo
The probe into the alleged Badrinath Temple donation theft case is gaining pace as former temple officer of Badrinath Temple Rajendra Chauhan has been arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) following four hours of questioning on Friday.

For further investigation, Chauhan will be produced before the Court tomorrow, July 18.

Chauhan is one of the key suspects in the case and is being questioned on the basis of CCTV footage collected during the investigation.

The CCTV footage allegedly shows Chauhan collecting cash bundles and keeping them in his pocket on June 22, June 25 and June 29, following which the SIT summoned him for questioning. The SIT is examining the footage and other evidence as part of its probe into the alleged theft of donation money from the Badrinath temple.

The step comes after the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged theft of donations at the Badrinath Temple has received the 18-page internal inquiry report prepared by the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) while fresh CCTV footage has led SIT to identify more suspects in the case, said the Uttarakhand police on Thursday. -- ANI

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