'Are reports of Wangchuk's health not reaching PM, HM, Prez?'

13:08

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Friday expressed concern over climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's deteriorating health amid his ongoing hunger strike, urging the High Court to take cognisance of the matter and alleging that the government was being "insensitive" to the issue.



Speaking to media in Nagpur, Raut said, "The High Court should take cognisance. They should take responsibility for the NEET paper leak and seek the resignation of the minister concerned."



"It has now been 20 days of Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike. His condition is very serious, with the possibility of organ failure. Are these reports not reaching the Prime Minister, the Home Minister, or President Droupadi Murmu? They are being insensitive," he added.



Wangchuk has been on an indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi demanding accountability over examination irregularities, including the NEET-UG paper leak, and seeking the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.



His health parameters on Friday showed his weight at 56.55 kg, a reduction of 350 grams in 24 hours. His blood pressure was recorded at 108/68, blood sugar at 70 mg/dL and pulse rate at 72 per minute, according to Dr Satish Lamba of the Delhi Medical Association.



Addressing a press conference, Dr Lamba said Wangchuk was experiencing mild dehydration and that continuous medical monitoring was being carried out. -- ANI