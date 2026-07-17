Anurag Kumar appointed new commissioner of Delhi Police

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Former special director of the Intelligence Bureau Anurag Kumar has been appointed as the new Commissioner of Delhi Police on Friday, the government said.



The 1994-batch IPS officer was repatriated from the Bureau to his parent cadre AGMUT by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.



"With the approval of the Competent Authority, Anurag Kumar, IPS (AGMUT:1994) is hereby appointed as Commissioner of Police, Delhi with effect from the date of assumption of charge and until further orders," an official order said. -- PTI



Incumbent Satish Golcha, a 1992-batch IPS officer, has been directed to report to the Lieutenant Governor, Delhi for further posting, upon assumption of charge by the new incumbent, it said. PTI