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Amit Shah to visit West Bengal from July 17 to 19

Fri, 17 July 2026
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Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit West Bengal from July 17 to 19 with focus on border security, governance, law and order, and development, sources said.

This will be the first exhaustive visit of the home minister to West Bengal after the BJP scripted a historic victory in the Assembly elections in May forming its first government in the state.

During the three-day trip, Shah will visit the Jumagach Border Outpost in Siliguri on July 18, where he will interact with Border Security Force personnel.

He will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various development projects of the BSF, the sources said.

The home minister will chair a meeting on border-related issues in West Bengal later in the day, they said.

Shah will also review the implementation of the three new criminal laws in the state.

In the tightly packed schedule, the home minister will preside over a meeting on matters related to birth and death registration in West Bengal on Saturday evening. -- PTI

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