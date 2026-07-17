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Adityanath urges kanwariyas to maintain discipline

Fri, 17 July 2026
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Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday urged kanwariyas to maintain discipline as he warned against anti-social elements who try to create disturbances.

Adityanath was in Shamli district for the inauguration and foundation-laying ceremony for 89 development projects worth over Rs 581 crore.

"Today, no one stops the Kanwar Yatra. It is progressing peacefully and with enthusiasm. The government stands with the kanwariyas, and the administration and security forces are serving them," he said.

Appealing to the Kanwar pilgrims to maintain discipline, he said, "We are descendants of Lord Ram, belong to the land of Lord Krishna and are devotees of Lord Shiva. We must uphold Ram's 'maryada', Krishna's values and Shiva's simplicity. There should be no unruly behaviour over trivial issues."

"Some anti-social elements try to provoke violence and tarnish the image of the Kanwar Yatra. If anyone tries to create trouble or disturb the atmosphere, such persons should be isolated immediately. We must not allow anyone to compromise the sanctity and dignity of this pilgrimage," Adityanath said.

He said the state government would continue to provide every possible support to ensure the safety, convenience and smooth conduct of the Kanwar Yatra. -- PTI

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