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2 kids among 3 dead as pool car gets hit by train

Fri, 17 July 2026
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10:18
Representational image
Representational image
Three persons, including two school children, died when a pool car they were travelling in was hit by a train in West Bengal's Murshidabad district on Friday morning, an official said.

The accident occurred around 7 am at a level-crossing gate near the Karna Subarna Railway Station, the Eastern Railway official said.

"The pool car, carrying the students to school, was crossing the rail lines at the level crossing gate near Karna Subarna station, about 48 km from Katwa, when the local train hit the vehicle," he said.

A 10-member team has rushed to the place to investigate the cause of the accident, the official told PTI.

The level crossing gate was reported to be open when the accident took place, he said.

Train services in the Azimganj-Katwa section of Eastern Railway's Howrah division were affected following the accident, he said. PTI

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