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Young woman hacked to death with sword at bus stand in K'taka

Thu, 16 July 2026
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22:47
Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff
Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff
A young woman was brutally killed in a sword attack at a government bus stand in Dakshina Kannada district on Thursday, the police said.

The victim was identified as Lavanya (24). The incident happened at BC Road, Bantwal taluk.

According to preliminary information, a man named Chetan allegedly attacked her with a sword and fled the spot in a car.

The people in the bus stand admitted her to a hospital but soon she died due to excessive blood loss, according to hospital sources.

The motive behind the act was not known immediately.

Superintendent of police Arun Kumar visited the crime scene and inspected the spot. 

The police have launched a manhunt for the accused and registered a case. -- PTI

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