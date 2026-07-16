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Wangchuk loses over 9 kg after 19 days of hunger strike

Thu, 16 July 2026
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Doctors are monitoring Sonam Wangchuk's health
Doctors are monitoring Sonam Wangchuk's health
Activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar for the past 19 days, has lost more than nine kg, according to the latest health bulletin issued by his doctor on Thursday.

Dr Satish Lamba, senior general physician monitoring Wangchuk's health, said the activist has lost more than nine kg since beginning his fast.

He said Wangchuk's blood sugar level was 80 milligrams per decilitre while his pulse rate was 72 beats per minute.

Wangchuk joined the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar on June 28 against alleged examination irregularities and has been on an indefinite hunger strike since then.

His blood pressure was recorded at 105/61 mmHg while lying down and 101/65 mmHg while sitting, Lamba said.

The doctor said Wangchuk's hydration was fair and he remained mentally alert despite the prolonged fast.

The CJP began their first demonstration in the national capital on June 6, which later evolved into an ongoing indefinite sit-in protest on June 20, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The party's protest entered its 27th day on Thursday. PTI

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