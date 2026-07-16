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Wangchuk in 3rd stage of fasting, docs call it alarming

Thu, 16 July 2026
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The health condition of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk has taken a perilous turn as his indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar entered its 19th consecutive day on Thursday. His attending physician, Dr. Satish Lamba, has sounded an urgent warning regarding impending multi-organ complications if the fast continues.

Wangchuk commenced his protest on June 28, 2026, joining an ongoing demonstration organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). The demonstration centres on demands for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan following nationwide examination irregularities and the high-profile NEET paper leak controversy.

Addressing the media during a medical briefing on Thursday, Dr Lamba detailed the severe physical toll the prolonged fast has taken on the activist's body. Wangchuk's total weight loss has now breached the 9-kilogram mark, bringing his current body weight down to 56.9 kg.

Medical personnel are keeping a round-the-clock vigil on his vital parameters. Dr Lamba provided the exact diagnostic breakdown of Wangchuk's current state:

"Today, on the 19th day of hunger strike, his total weight loss exceeds 9 kilograms. His blood sugar today is 80 mg/dL, and his pulse is 72 beats per minute. His blood pressure readings are 105/61 mmHg while lying down and 101/65 mmHg while sitting," Dr Lamba reported. -- ANI

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