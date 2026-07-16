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Trump appreciates Iran's release of detained American woman

Thu, 16 July 2026
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US President Donald Trump on Wednesday expressed appreciation for Iran's "gesture of Goodwill" after the release of an American woman who, according to him, had been detained in the country since December 2024.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump announced that the woman had safely left Iran. He said, "Iran has allowed an American Citizen, who was wrongfully detained in December of 2024 under the "presidency" of Sleepy Joe Biden, to leave the Country. She is now safely outside of Iran and in good condition. The United States of America appreciates this gesture of Goodwill by Iran!"

Trump also targeted the Joe Biden administration since the woman was detained in Iran during Biden's presidency. According to CNN, Trump did not identify the woman or provide additional details about the circumstances of her release. CNN reported that it had reached out to the White House and the Office of the Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs for comment.

The woman was later identified by her attorney as Dena Karari, CNN reported.

International human rights lawyer Jared Genser confirmed her release in a post on X, saying, "I am delighted and excited to report that my client U.S. citizen #DenaKarari, who had been trapped in #Iran since December 2024 on bogus charges, is now free." -- ANI

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