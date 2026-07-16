TMC MP Koel Mallick meet VP Radhakrishnan, submits resignation

15:29

Actress-turned-politician Koel Mallick has officially resigned from the Rajya Sabha just months into her tenure.



As per sources, Mallick met Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan and has submitted her resignation.



This comes as another setback for Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC).



Yesterday, Mamata Banerjee's close aide Madan Mitra announced his resignation from all posts in the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC.



The MLA from Kamarhati constituency joined the rebel faction led by Leader of Opposition Ritabrata.