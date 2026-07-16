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Tata Group to set up shipbuilding venture in Kerala: Satheesan

Thu, 16 July 2026
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Chief Minister V D Satheesan has said that the Tata Group will set up its first shipbuilding venture in Kerala, with plans to provide ship maintenance facilities as well in the state.

Addressing a programme here on Wednesday, Satheesan said the state government was working to strengthen Kerala's maritime sector through investments and infrastructure development.

"Tata's shipbuilding units will come to Kerala. There will also be ship maintenance facilities," he said.

The chief minister said the government had also held discussions with major public sector oil companies to support the sector.

"We have said that we can provide bunkering facilities. We have spoken to India's leading companies--Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), HPCL and BPCL--and told them that bunkering facilities can be provided," he said.

He also said the state government is going to provide support to Cochin Port to start a cruise terminal.

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