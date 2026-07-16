Talks for release of 3 ships held by Somali pirates in advanced stage

13:34

A Somali pirate. File pic

Ransom negotiations for the release of three merchant vessels and their 44 crew members held by Somali pirates are at an advanced stage, shipping industry sources with direct knowledge of the talks said on Thursday.



The talks involve countries where the vessels are registered, ship owners and insurance companies, and are being conducted confidentially due to concerns over the safety of the crew, the sources here said.



They said the talks are being coordinated with insurers that provided cover for the vessels, as any ransom payment has to be vetted to ensure compliance with international sanctions.



The identity of the recipient is verified against sanctions lists maintained by the United Nations, the US, the UK and the European Union to avoid legal complications, they said.



"Ransoms are paid on humanitarian grounds, but international laws on sanctions should not be flouted," one of the sources said.



The three vessels -- oil tankers Honour 25 and Eureka, and cargo ship Sward -- comprising 44 crew members, were hijacked in separate incidents between April and May off the coast of Somalia and in the Gulf of Aden, according to recent reports by the International Maritime Organisation. -- PTI