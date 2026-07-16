Shah, Nabin, BJP top brass meet at PM's residence

08:26

A crucial meeting of top Bharatiya Janata Party leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah and party president Nitin Nabin, was held at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence on Wednesday.



The meeting, in which BJP national general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh was also present, comes ahead of the Parliament's session beginning next week.



There was no official word on what transpired in the meeting.



This also comes amid the buzz of reshuffling in the BJP national office bearers team and in the Union cabinet.



The Monsoon session of Parliament is scheduled to begin on July 20 and conclude on August 13.



A meeting of NDA constituents is likely to be held on July 21 to discuss the coalition floor strategy, according to sources. -- PTI