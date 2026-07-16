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SC closes proceedings on pleas challenging SIR in Tamil Nadu

Thu, 16 July 2026
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The Supreme Court on Thursday closed the proceedings on 13 petitions including one filed by the DMK challenging the Election Commission's decision to conduct a special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Tamil Nadu.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana took note of the submissions of lawyer Vivek Singh, appearing for DMK's organising secretary R S Bharathi, that petitions do not require adjudication in view of the apex court judgement on petitions challenging the SIR exercise in Bihar.

The bench then disposed of all 13 petitions on the issue.

On May 27, a bench headed by the CJI had delivered its judgment on a batch of petitions challenging SIR in Bihar and upheld its power to conduct the exercise by the poll panel.

It had said the exercise "breathes life" into the constitutional mandate for fair elections and advanced the "constitutional imperative of free and fair elections". -- PTI

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