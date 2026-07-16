Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Rupee settles 8 paise lower at 96.33 against US dollar

Thu, 16 July 2026
Share:
19:58
image
The rupee depreciated for the fourth straight day, shedding 8 paise to settle at 96.33 (provisional) against the US dollar amid volatility in global crude oil prices and a stronger greenback as the West Asia crisis intensified.

FII outflows put further pressure on the local unit, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 96.28 against the greenback and traded in a range of 96.22-96.37 during the session. 

It settled at 96.33 (provisional), down 8 paise from its previous close.

The local unit had on Wednesday settled 9 paise lower at 96.25 against the US dollar.

Crude oil prices remain elevated amid back-and-forth strikes by the US and Iran across West Asia. 

Renewed threats to the Strait of Hormuz have shredded the interim deal to end the Iran war and could tip the region back into all-out war.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 1 dead, many ill in crowd surge during Puri Rath Yatra
LIVE! 1 dead, many ill in crowd surge during Puri Rath Yatra

2nd ODI Updates: Vintage Kohli lights up Cardiff with fifty
2nd ODI Updates: Vintage Kohli lights up Cardiff with fifty

Ram Temple theft: SIT report soon, may shape trust reforms
Ram Temple theft: SIT report soon, may shape trust reforms

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya is expected to submit its final report to the Uttar Pradesh government shortly, sources said on Thursday.

Skyroot's Vikram-1 orbital rocket to lift off on July 18
Skyroot's Vikram-1 orbital rocket to lift off on July 18

Skyroot Aerospace is set to launch the maiden test flight of its orbital-class rocket, Vikram-1, from SDSC-SHAR on July 18, marking a significant milestone for India's private sector in the global launch business.

TMC slips to single digits in RS as Koel Mallick resigns
TMC slips to single digits in RS as Koel Mallick resigns

Actor-turned-politician and Trinamool Congress MP Rukmini Mallick, popularly known as Koel Mallick, on Thursday resigned from the Rajya Sabha, the fourth TMC MP to do so ever since the Mamata Banerjee-led party was ousted from power in...