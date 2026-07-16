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Rain-soaked Puri ready to celebrate Rath Yatra amid tight security

Thu, 16 July 2026
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The chariots of Lord Jagannath and his two siblings will roll on Grand Road of this seaside pilgrim town on Thursday, as nearly two lakh devotees have already reached here to celebrate the annual Rath Yatra despite heavy rains, officials said.

The administration has made elaborate security arrangements to prevent any untoward incident and taken steps to tackle waterlogging along the route that the chariots will take.

Puri received a staggering 143.8 mm of rain on the eve of the iconic chariot festival, and the weather department issued a warning for downpour and thunderstorms for Thursday.

Special arrangements have been made to drain out rainwater from the Grand Road and facilitate a smooth procession, as devotees will pull the chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra along the thoroughfare from the 12th-century shrine to the Shree Gundicha temple, around 2.6 km away.

Devotees will begin pulling the chariots at 4 pm after the traditional chariot sweeping by Puri's titular king Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb and Puri Shankaracharya Swami Nischalananda Saraswati's visit, a temple official said. -- PTI

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