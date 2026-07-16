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Paytm to reward shareholders with maiden bonus issue

Thu, 16 July 2026
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One 97 Communications Ltd, the parent entity that operates digital payments pioneer Paytm is set to reward shareholders with the first bonus issue in its 25-year history, capping a landmark year in which the fintech major posted its maiden full-year profit and gained market share across its payments and financial services businesses.

The company informed stock exchanges on Wednesday that its board will meet on July 20 to consider the bonus share proposal, along with financial results for the quarter ended June 30 (Q1 FY27). The board will also decide the bonus issue ratio and record date at its meeting on July 20, subject to the necessary approvals.

The move comes weeks after Paytm reported its full year of profit after tax of Rs 552 crore in FY26, swinging from a loss of Rs 663 crore a year earlier; an improvement of Rs 1,215 crore. EBITDA rose to Rs 502 crore from a loss of Rs 1,506 crore, a turnaround of over Rs 2,000 crore in just twelve months.

A bonus issue, which allots additional shares to existing shareholders in proportion to their holdings, is typically announced by companies as a sign of confidence in their financial strength and long-term growth prospects. 
-- PTI

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