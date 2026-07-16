Paper leaks, price rise, corruption will be raised in Monsoon Session: Kharge

15:58

Congress President and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, on Thursday said the party will hold the PM Narendra Modi-led government accountable on several issues, including alleged corruption, paper leaks, price rise, foreign policy, and the rights of marginalised communities during the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament.



The Monsoon Session is scheduled to begin on July 20 and continue until August 13.



The Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) held a strategic meeting on Thursday under the chairpersonship of CPP Chairperson Sonia Gandhi. Party President Kharge, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, and other party leaders attended the meeting.



In a post on X, Kharge listed issues that the Congress plans to raise during the session, including alleged corruption, paper leaks, concerns over the education system, price rise, foreign policy, ethanol blending, environmental issues and the rights of SCs, STs, OBCs and minorities.



"Chanda Chori - Astha se Dhoka, Paper leaks and the systemic corrossion of education system, institutional capture, breaking of political parties, multiple scams and charges of corruption, backbreaking price rise, foreign policy failures and strategic blunders, the imposition of ethanol blending on 3.5 crore vehicle owners, unbridled deforestation, and the continued assault on the rights of SCs, STs, OBCs and minorities are among the critical issues on which the Congress Party will hold the Modi Govt accountable during the forthcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament," Kharge said.