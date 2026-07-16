Over 5 kg MDMA worth Rs 5 cr seized; two drug peddlers held in Karnataka

20:18

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More than 5 kg of MDMA valued at Rs 5.20 crore was seized and two persons were arrested from Dakshina Kannada district in a major operation, the police said on Thursday.



The accused were intercepted on July 15, at Royal Inn Lodge along the National Highway in Hunagund in Bagalkot district, while transporting the consignment from Delhi to Bengaluru, police said in a release.



According to the police, the operation followed the arrest of a person named Annappa Swami on June 25. When CCBI police raided a house in Surathkal police limits, they seized 15.17 grams of MDMA from him. During his interrogation, vital information about his drug suppliers emerged, leading to this interception.



The police also seized bags and mobile phones from their possession. Investigation revealed that the duo was supplying MDMA in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kerala. -- PTI