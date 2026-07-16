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Omar questions govt's 'humanity' over Wangchuk fast

Thu, 16 July 2026
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Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday voiced concern over the health of activist Sonam Wangchuk, saying the Centre should have appealed to him to end his fast as there should be some room for humanity and compassion even in politics.

"It has been many days since he sat on a hunger strike. As far as I know, he has only one demand that due to irregularities in the NEET exam and the cancellation of the exam, which caused a lot of trouble and tension for the children, the Education Minister should either resign or be removed from his post," Abdullah told reporters here.

The J-K CM expressed surprise that the Central government has not budged even as Wangchuk has lost weight and the fast is affecting his health.

"The surprising thing is that it has been 18 days for him, perhaps the 19th day is going on. He has lost around 9 kg of weight, and it is affecting his health. But the government is not budging, not appealing to him in any way to stop his hunger strike. Politics has its place, but somewhere there should also be a place for humanity and compassion," he said.

Comparing the Centre's approach over the Anna Hazare-led protest during the UPA rule, Abdullah said the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had sent its ministers, tried to talk to the protestors, to persuade them to break their hunger strike and come to the path of dialogue.

"But, no attempt has been made yet to talk to Wangchuk. We don't know what the government's attitude will be in the coming days, but we are definitely concerned about Wangchuk health," he added.

The chief minister said the demand of the protestors seeking justice over the NEET issue was not wrong.

"Many people (politicians) have gone there. When they are demanding justice in connection with the NEET exam, we too feel their demand is not wrong, the demand is right. But, I do not know why this government doesn't even pay attention to these things," he said. -- PTI

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