NIA court charges 10, including LeT handlers, in J-K narco-terror case

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Sageer Ahmad Poswal, a resident of Kupwara, is absconding, they said. -- PTI

A special NIA court in Jammu and Kashmir has framed charges against ten accused, including handlers of the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Tayiba (LeT), in a narco-terror case, officials said on Thursday.The court ordered the framing of charges in an FIR registered by the State Investigation Agency (SIA) Kashmir in October 2022, concerning a cross-border conspiracy orchestrated by Pakistan/PoJK-based handlers of the terrorist outfit LeT.The SIA Kashmir established that the syndicate smuggled narcotic substances across the Line of Control (LoC) into J-K and channelised the illicit proceeds for financing terrorism, sustaining terrorist infrastructure and strengthening the terror ecosystem in the UT and identified 16 accused people, including four Pakistan/PoJK-based terrorist handlers, officials said.The accused include Rubeena Nazir Malik, Ishfaq Ahmad Mir, Mudasir Ahmed Poswal, Safeer Ahmad Mughal, Mohammad Rashid Thakkar, Mohammad Rayaz Lohar, Javid Iqbal Thakkar alias Raja Thakkar, Abdul Rashid Mir, Abdul Rashid Bhat, and Basharat Ali Poswal, all of whom have been arrested.