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NEET UG 2026 results declared, 11 lakh candidates qualify

Thu, 16 July 2026
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The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday declared the results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate), NEET UG 2026, keeping the medical admission and counselling schedule on track. 

Nearly 20 lakh candidates appeared for the examination, conducted at 5,440 centres across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad. 

Punjab's Aryan Gupta and Haryana's Panshul Bansal top NEET-UG with 715 marks, the NTA said.

A total of 11.21 lakh candidates have qualified for admission to undergraduate medical, dental, AYUSH and allied courses. Candidates from every State and Union Territory took the exam in 13 languages. 

Women accounted for more than 58 percent of the qualified candidates, while most top scorers were aged between 17 and 19. -- ANI

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