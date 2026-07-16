NEET aspirant dies by suicide after calculating score using NTA answer key

20:52

An 18-year-old NEET aspirant allegedly died by suicide by jumping from the 16th floor of a residential society in Faridabad on Thursday after evaluating her likely score using the answer key released by the NTA earlier this week and finding it lower than she had hoped, the police said.



The deceased, identified as Danvita, allegedly jumped from the roof of Tower A2 at SRS Royal Hills Society in Sector 87 between 11.30 am and 12 noon, they said.



Danvita had recently given the NEET examination, they said.



The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday released the scanned images of answer sheets of medical entrance exam NEET-UG to give an opportunity to candidates to challenge responses.



When Danvita calculated her likely score by evaluating the answer key, it left her distressed as she score she came up with fell short of her expectations, according to the police. -- PTI