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Marathi as PM, Fadnavis best suited: NCP minister

Thu, 16 July 2026
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Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis/File image
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis/File image
Maharashtra agriculture minister and NCP leader Dattatray Bharne has said the citizens of the state want to see a Marathi person become the country's prime minister, and added that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was his choice for the top post.

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai on Wednesday evening, he said Maharashtra had long aspired to see one of its leaders become the prime minister.

"Everybody knows that Maharashtra has been waiting to see a Marathi man become the prime minister. It is the wish of the people of Maharashtra. In the past, the state's first chief minister Yashwantrao Chavan missed that opportunity. Later, Sharad Pawar saheb, too, could not become the prime minister," he said.

Expressing confidence that a Maharashtrian would occupy the country's highest executive office in the future, Bharne said, "I am sure that in 2029 or 2034, a Maharashtrian will become the head of the country. It is the collective wish of the people of the state and the farmers."

When asked whom he believed could become the prime minister from Maharashtra, he replied, "It is Devendra Fadnavis."

The minister also said he would be happy to see NCP president Sunetra Pawar become Maharashtra's first woman chief minister. -- PTI

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