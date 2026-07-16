Man who stabbed Indian in US wants to 'kill all Muslims'

12:20

The Consulate General of India in San Francisco on Wednesday expressed grief over the stabbing of an Indian national in the US State of Utah, saying it is in close contact with the victim's family and is extending all possible consular assistance.



In a post on X, the Consulate said, "The Consulate General of India in San Francisco is deeply saddened by the tragic stabbing incident involving an Indian national in Utah. The Consulate is in close contact with the friends and family and stands ready to provide all possible consular assistance. We remain engaged with local authorities and will continue to monitor the matter closely."



According to the court documents cited by The New York Times, the victim, identified as Syed Sohail Uddin, an Indian-origin Muslim worker, sustained multiple stab wounds in an attack at the Valley Fair Mall in Utah on Monday evening (local time).



A brutal afternoon attack left the worker hospitalised with multiple stab wounds. According to the court documents, the suspect explicitly confessed to police that he was attempting to assassinate the victim because of his Islamic faith.



Before launching the assault, Larsen interrogated the worker about his identity.



According to Luna Nunez, a coworker who later visited the victim in the hospital, the interaction began with tense questions. Larsen asked the worker "where he was from, his name and if he was Muslim."



Immediately following the exchange, Larsen drew a knife and began stabbing the man repeatedly. The violence only ceased when courageous mall bystanders rushed the scene, pinned Larsen to the ground, and seized his weapon, reported The New York Times.



Uddin, a man of Indian origin, is currently fighting for his life. Adnan Mohammed, Uddin's boss and close family friend, described the harrowing extent of the injuries, noting that Uddin had wounds all over his body and a trauma team was closely monitoring his heart. Reflecting on the sheer survival of his friend, Mohammed stated it was a "miracle" that Uddin was still alive.



The ripple effects of the violence have left the local community gripped by fear. In the wake of the attack, Mohammed expressed the profound emotional toll the event has taken on his sense of safety, especially after witnessing the aftermath and encountering online vitriol, reported The New York Times.



"I'm a father, and I feel unsafe for my kids to be here," Mohammed shared. "It's terrifying for me and my family. It's traumatising. I saw a lot of blood."



The sheer malice of the attacker was palpable to those who witnessed the arrest. Salvador Mendez, an employee at the nearby Lids hat store, recalled the chilling moment law enforcement escorted the suspect out of the building. Mendez noted that the assailant was covered in blood and cast a terrifying gaze toward onlookers.



"I've just never seen anyone look at me that way," Mendez said, adding that "he looked at us with hatred."



Larsen was booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on Monday evening on suspicion of attempted murder. The arresting officer's affidavit paints a dark picture of the suspect's motives, revealing that during a law enforcement interview, Larsen openly admitted "he believes he is a catalyst and he intends to kill Muslims."