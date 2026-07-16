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Man who fell into deep gorge at Kedarnath rescued

Thu, 16 July 2026
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The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) of the Uttarakhand Police successfully rescued a young man who fell into a deep gorge on the Kedarnath trekking route on Wednesday night, officials said.

The incident occurred near Chhodi, located approximately two kilometres ahead of Gaurikund. The District Emergency Operations Centre (DEOC), Rudraprayag, alerted the SDRF late at night on July 15, requesting immediate rescue assistance for the individual.

Following the information, an SDRF rescue team from the Gaurikund Post, led by Team Commander Ashish Dimri, rushed to the spot with specialised rescue equipment. The team coordinated with the local police, District Disaster Response Force (DDRF), and YMF personnel to initiate an intensive search and rescue operation in the darkness.

Despite the extremely difficult terrain and challenging weather conditions, the SDRF personnel managed to navigate the steep descent to reach the injured youth in the gorge. He was safely extricated and brought back up to Gaurikund. -- ANI

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