Man shoots woman dead, dies by suicide in Delhi's Burari

21:26

The police said they received a PCR call about two people lying dead in a flat, rushed to the spot, and launched an investigation.





They said the woman's younger sister discovered the bodies around 3:30 pm when she returned home from work. The woman, a native of Uttar Pradesh, lived in the rented accommodation with her sister, while the man, a resident of Haryana, lived separately in north Delhi, investigators said.





"Preliminary investigation suggests the two had been in a relationship for the past few months. Prima facie, it seems that this was a suicide pact and was done under mutual understanding. We are waiting for the crime and forensic teams for further details," a senior police officer told PTI.





Police said they are ascertaining the exact sequence of events and the circumstances leading to the deaths. -- PTI

A man allegedly shot a woman dead and then died by suicide in a rented house in Burari here on Thursday, with police suspecting it may have been a suicide pact, an officer said.