Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Kejriwal visits Wangchuk at Jantar Mantar; calls for Pradhan's resignation

Thu, 16 July 2026
Share:
19:03
Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal
Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal
Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal met climate activist Sonam Wangchuk at the Jantar Mantar on Thursday and expressed solidarity with his protest against alleged paper leaks, demanding resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Addressing the protest, Kejriwal said the Centre should listen to the youth, students and Wangchuk, asserting that their concerns over repeated examination paper leaks should not go ignored.

"Every year, exam papers get leaked and youth pay the price. I appeal government to listen to students and Wangchuk," the former Delhi chief minister said.

He urged Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to step down, and suggested Wangchuk be made the country's education minister.

Recalling his own experience, Kejriwal said,"While coming here today, I was reminded of April 4, 2011, when I sat at this very place with Anna Hazare during the anti-corruption movement. Three years later, that government lost power because it failed to listen and allowed arrogance to overtake accountability."

Kejriwal said young people from across the country had come together to demand reforms in the examination system, and commended them for raising their voice for a fair and transparent education system. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! China reacts to India's bid for non-permanent UNSC seat
LIVE! China reacts to India's bid for non-permanent UNSC seat

2nd ODI Updates: Jacks removes Rohit after long struggle
2nd ODI Updates: Jacks removes Rohit after long struggle

DGMA: Avoid Indian sailors on vessels via Hormuz Strait
DGMA: Avoid Indian sailors on vessels via Hormuz Strait

The Directorate General of Maritime Administration (DGMA) has instructed shipping companies to avoid deploying Indian sailors on vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz due to the ongoing West Asia crisis, following recent attacks on two...

Hyd teacher sacked for asking Hindu student to recite...
Hyd teacher sacked for asking Hindu student to recite...

A private school in Hyderabad has terminated a primary teacher after she assigned Islamic religious verses as homework, sparking controversy and prompting police intervention to ensure communal harmony. The incident led to protests and...

India's first hydrogen train gets leak-proof safety
India's first hydrogen train gets leak-proof safety

India's first hydrogen-powered train, to be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Haryana's Jind railway station on Friday, is equipped with multi-layer safety systems capable of detecting hydrogen leaks, heat, flames and smoke.