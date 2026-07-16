'Iran has no plans for negotiations with US'

09:04

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei on Wednesday stated that the Islamic Republic has no plans to resume negotiations with the United States amid escalation of military confrontation between the two sides in West Asia, according to Iranian state media Press TV.



Baghaei asserted that Tehran is currently focused on defending itself against ongoing US military actions, noting that it no longer considers itself bound by the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed with Washington aimed at ending the hostilities in the region.



According to Press TV, Baghaei said Iran would not return to the negotiating table while, according to Tehran, the United States continues to violate its commitments under the June 17 MoU.



"We currently have no plans for negotiations and are focused on defence," Baghaei said in response to US claims that its ongoing military operations against Iran would compel Tehran to resume talks.



The spokesperson said Iran believes the United States failed to uphold its obligations under the agreement from the outset, prompting Tehran to reconsider its own commitments. -- PTI