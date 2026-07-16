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IAF corporal kills self with service weapon at Naliya Air Force Station in Guj

Thu, 16 July 2026
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An Indian Air Force (IAF) corporal allegedly shot himself dead with his service weapon at the Naliya Air Force Station in Gujarat's Kutch district, the police said on Thursday.

No suicide note has been found yet, they said.

"The deceased has been identified as Corporal Bharatkumar Bhardwaj (27). He allegedly shot himself dead at around 5 pm on Wednesday using his service weapon, an AK-47 assault rifle," an official of the Kothara police station told PTI over the phone.

The incident occurred inside the parking area of the Naliya Air Force Station when on-duty personnel heard gunshots and found Bhardwaj lying in a pool of blood. Three shots were fired from the AK-47 rifle allotted to the corporal, he said.

Police have filed an accidental death report and further investigation was underway, the official added. -- PTI

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