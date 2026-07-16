Heavy rains lash Kolkata, more downpour likely

16:44

Heavy rain lashed Kolkata and neighbouring districts on Thursday due to a low-pressure area over northwest Bay of Bengal, the IMD said.



The system, likely to intensify into a well-marked low pressure area, will bring heavy rain till July 19, it said.



Very heavy rain is likely in the sub-Himalayan districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar on July 19 and 20 as the system will move northwards across Gangetic West Bengal, it added.



The IMD advised fishermen not to venture into the sea along and off the West Bengal coast till Saturday morning, while warning of possible landslides in the hill districts of Darjeeling and Kalimpong.



Squally wind will prevail along and off the coast with speed reaching 35 to 45 kmph with occasional gusts reaching 55 kmph, it said.



Rath Yatra celebrations, however, remained unhampered despite the widespread rain in different districts of the state.