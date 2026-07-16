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HC grants bail to ex-Chhattisgarh excise commissioner in Rs 2,161 cr liquor 'scam'

Thu, 16 July 2026
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The Allahabad high court has granted bail to former Chhattisgarh excise commissioner Niranjan Das in a case linked to the alleged Rs 2,161 crore Chhattisgarh liquor scam, officials said.

Justice Vikram D Chauhan allowed the bail application of Das, they said.

An FIR was registered against Das under various sections of the IPC and the Prevention of Corruption Act at the Kasna police station in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, for cheating and forgery.

As the excise commissioner, Das was involved in drafting Chhattisgarh's excise policy and tender process.

On July 28, 2023, the Enforcement Directorate wrote to the Uttar Pradesh government alleging that Das was involved in drafting a liquor policy that benefited a hologram manufacturer - M/s Prizm Holography Security Films Pvt Ltd - located in Noida, after which the state government lodged an FIR against him. -- PTI

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