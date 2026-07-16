Don't Introduce 3rd Language from Class 9: SC

12:55

JUST IN: The Supreme Court has expressed concern over the introduction of a third language in the CBSE curriculum from Class IX, saying it could increase the stress levels of students.





The court told the Centre and the CBSE that if a new language is to be introduced, it would be more appropriate to do so from Class V or VI.





Under the revised CBSE three-language policy, students in Classes IX and X are required to study three languages, with at least two being Indian languages, while foreign languages are allowed only as a third or fourth optional language. -- PTI