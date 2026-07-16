Don't ask me to end fast, instead...: Sonam Wangchuk

09:32

Activist Sonam Wangchuk has ruled out ending his indefinite hunger strike despite appeals from political leaders and supporters, saying breaking the fast without any response from the government would send the wrong message.



"If I eat, what message will go? The message to the government will be that there is no need for accountability. Protesters sit and leave..." said Wangchuk and asked what would change if he ended the fast.



Instead, he urged people to strengthen the Cockroach Janta Party's proposed Parliament march on July 20, saying students in schools and colleges should participate "in a real lesson in political science and democracy".



In a video message shared late on Wednesday night -- day 18 of his hunger strike, Wangchuk said, "I have received thousands of messages asking me to break my fast. Many senior politicians have come to me and spoken to me with love and concern."



Some have even approached the court seeking directions to make me eat, he said.



Seeking to allay concerns over his health, Wangchuk said medical examinations conducted so far had not indicated any immediate danger.



"My condition is not such that I will die in two-four days. Many medical tests have been conducted and the results are quite normal for an 18-day fast. An ECG was also done and it is not bad. I can continue for many more days," he said.



"Yes, there is weakness and my muscles are getting weak, but my heart and core are still fine," he said.



Instead of appealing to him to end the fast, Wangchuk urged supporters to participate in large numbers in the CJP's proposed "Chalo Sansad" march on July 20, so that a message is sent to the government.



"I request all schools, colleges and universities to observe July 20 as a day of experiential education under the National Education Policy. Students will get to witness and participate in a real lesson in political science and democracy," he said.



He appealed to people to register for the march through the campaign's website or missed call initiative.



"Come in thousands on July 20. Together, we will hand over this issue to the Parliament. Then I will believe that it has gone into the right hands," Wangchuk said. -- PTI