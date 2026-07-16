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Consumer panel to IIT coaching centre

Thu, 16 July 2026
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Holding that failure to provide quality education as promised is a deficiency in service, a Nagpur consumer commission directed an IIT coaching centre to refund tuition fee of Rs 1.35 lakh, along with additional compensation to the student's father.

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, in an order passed earlier this month, noted that the opposite party (Director, IIT Point, Coaching Classes ) failed to commence the classes within the promised time without any reasonable cause.

"Its failure to provide the facilities and standards represented through its brochure and advertisements for the purpose of attracting students, constitutes deficiency in service as well as an unfair trade practice," the commission observed.

According to the complaint filed by the student's father, he had enrolled his minor son into the institute's 24-month academic programme and had paid fees of Rs 1,35,000 through online and cash instalments between March 26 and July 6, 2024.

As per the complainant, the institute had promised that regular classes would commence on April 1, 2024, but inexplicably delayed the start date to June 2024, causing academic loss and mental stress. -- PTI

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