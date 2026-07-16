Cong worker dies as iron rod falls on him at Rahul Gandhi's event venue

23:45

A 65-year-old Congress worker died after an iron rod from a tent erected for Rahul Gandhi's scheduled event fell on him at the Bannu School grounds in Dehradun on Thursday evening, a party leader said.



Confirming the incident, Congress state vice-president Suryakant Dhasmana said the victim, Amar Mehta, was supervising preparations beneath the tent when an iron rod from the temporary structure suddenly fell, causing a severe head injury.



Mehta was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead, Dhasmana said.



Congress leader Gandhi is scheduled to attend the 'Chhatron ki Goonj' (Voice of Students) programme at the Bannu School grounds on Friday, where he will interact with students on issues including question paper leaks. -- PTI