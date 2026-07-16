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China reacts to India's bid for non-permanent UNSC seat

Thu, 16 July 2026
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China on Thursday said it has "taken note of relevant reports" about India's bid for a non-permanent seat at the UN Security Council for the 2028-29 period.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar launched India's official campaign for the non-permanent seat at the UNSC on Monday at an event at the UN headquarters, attended by ambassadors, diplomats and officials.

In his address, Jaishankar said that India's approach to the UN is rooted in 'SHANTI: Securing Holistic Advancement through Norms, Trust and Integrity', as he outlined in detail New Delhi's priorities for the UNSC term.

"China has taken note of relevant reports," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told a media briefing here when asked about China's view on India's announcement to contest for a non-permanent seat at the UNSC.

China, one of the five veto-wielding permanent members of the UNSC, has yet to back India's bid. 

In comparison, the other four P5 members - the US, UK, Russia and France - have explicitly supported India's permanent membership in the reformed UN Security Council. -- PTI

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