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Can you see the likeness?

Thu, 16 July 2026
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Senior journalist Meetu Jain shares this image on X (see alongside) and writes: "A larger than life Sardar Patel mural. Rimless glasses. Angavastram. And no watch on the wrist. Similar body language. Similar facial expression. All designed to project a new image from a brand new office. AND send a message to the chota sardar from UP. Picture 1 is what @AmitShahOffice has tweeted. Picture 3 with Yogi is what @CMOfficeUP
has tweeted. But here's a question: Have #DeputyPrimeMinisters ever become a #PrimeMinister."

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