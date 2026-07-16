Can you see the likeness?

11:54

Senior journalist Meetu Jain shares this image on X (see alongside) and writes: "A larger than life Sardar Patel mural. Rimless glasses. Angavastram. And no watch on the wrist. Similar body language. Similar facial expression. All designed to project a new image from a brand new office. AND send a message to the chota sardar from UP. Picture 1 is what @AmitShahOffice has tweeted. Picture 3 with Yogi is what @CMOfficeUP

has tweeted. But here's a question: Have #DeputyPrimeMinisters ever become a #PrimeMinister."