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BSE Sensex top gainers today

Thu, 16 July 2026
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Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed almost unchanged on Thursday, as profit-taking in blue-chip stocks such as HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries offset gains in IT shares amid geopolitical tensions.

The 30-share BSE Sensex edged up 1.44 points to settle at 77,186.87. During the day, it climbed 394.26 points, or 0.51 percent, to 77,579.69 but pared gains towards the end of the session.

The 50-share NSE Nifty dipped 5.75 points, or 0.02 percent, to end at 24,072.75.

Fluctuating oil prices and weak Asian market trends also weighed on domestic equities, according to an expert.

Among Sensex shares, InterGlobe Aviation, HCL Technologies, Bajaj Finance, Maruti, Mahindra & Mahindra and Tech Mahindra were the major winners.  -- PTI

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